At long last spring has come knocking. Earth cracks open and spring is born.
Life reverberates joyfully from woods, lakes, ponds and meadows. There’s something so delicious about finally ditching the heavy boots to plant your sneakers into the soft, warm soil throbbing with microscopic energy.
Like many of us, I’ve happily hit my favorite trails now free from winter’s grip. I celebrate every tiny show of green pushing up from beneath their leafy blankets. I watch buds appear, expand and day by day unfold to create a new world for wandering. But the glory goes dark every time I come upon a piece of litter along a path. Water bottles, plastic straws and food wrappers spoil the newborn beauty. I’ve found old mittens, pop cans and even a couch and kitchen table. It’s become my personal Earth Day ritual to grab a sack and clean the trash from my neighborhood trail. As I see it — if we don’t care for our trails, who else will?
April 22 is Earth Day 2018. It began in 1970 when former Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson sprouted the idea for setting the environmental movement into motion. It was a period of national reckoning. We owned the fact that until then pollution had gone on unchecked. That first Earth Day, 20 million people rallied on behalf of Mother Earth in cities across the country. Congress responded to the outcry later that year by establishing the Environmental Protection Agency. While the agency’s protections are currently under siege, there’s nothing stopping us from caring for our spaces and places. Even if we are an army of one.
But we’re not. Volunteer groups across the region mark spring by helping to clean trails, rivers and beaches. A commitment of a few hours and a little elbow grease can make a difference. Volunteer crews head out to the TART Trails for a work bee on April 21. Leelanau Land Conservancy conducts spring work bees for trail maintenance and invasive species removal. The 14th annual Boardman River Clean Sweep is set for May 26. Platte and Betsie River Clean Sweeps are also on tap. For those interested in making a longer-term commitment, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes call for trail stewards. A spring training session is on the schedule for its Adopt-A-Beach and Adopt-A-Trail program.
Cleanups are a great way to leave winter behind and to kick off the hiking, kayaking and beaching months. They put one’s love of our natural resources into action and set an example of stewardship for younger generations. Perhaps best of all, they reconnect us to Earth’s resilient powers —- and to each other.
Sally Barber is a newspaper reporter and travel writer who has written for more than 25 of the state’s visitor bureaus and chamber of commerce organizations. She is author of “The Michigan Eco-Traveler: A Guide to Sustainable Adventures in the Great Lakes State” available through University of Michigan Press.
