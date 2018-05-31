Autumn ollies through Round No. 3

OXEN HILL, Maryland — Autumn Reeves didn't feel super challenged during her last appearance at the microphone during the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The word she was tasked to spell was ollie. She did not stumble.
"It's a trick in skateboarding," Autumn said on Wednesday. "It was one of the easiest words they had today."
And she landed it.
Autumn, 11, a sixth-grade pupil at Forest Area Community Schools, sailed through Round No. 3 in the preliminaries and was poised to head into the finals on Thursday. Unfortunately, she learned late in the afternoon she was cut from the competition after scoring was completed on the written test competitors took earlier in the week.
"I wasn't really sure what I'd get. A lot of the other kids didn't know either," she said.
Autumn also said she remembers thinking the words in the written test were pretty tough. Only words spelled aloud on stage are included on a list of 600 words competitors receive in advance in order to prepare themselves.
But Autumn is taking the elimination in stride, her mother said.
"She is a good sport," said Amy Reeves. "We do it for fun."
Even though Autumn is out of the competition, Reeves said they plan to attend the bee on Thursday to "cheer on the finalists" and then will go sight-seeing in the nation's capital on Friday. That is, before a fancy banquet dinner and kids' dance party Friday night.
High-stakes test
The bee began with a written spelling and vocabulary test. It's the biggest factor in determining the roughly 50 spellers who will advance to Thursday's finals, and exactly how Autumn was eliminated. The consensus among competitors was it was very difficult.
The field of spellers expanded by more than 200 this year because Scripps started a wild-card program to give opportunities to more kids from highly competitive regions. As a result, Scripps had to craft a test that would separate the most skilled and prepared spellers.
"They made it hard on purpose," said Jacob Williamson, a former speller and a student at Georgetown University who is coaching five spellers this year.
The moments after the test are among the most nerve-wracking for spellers, who spill out into the halls outside the bee stage and frantically Google the answers.
"The vocab was kinda hard this year," said 11-year-old Ashrita Gandhari, who made last year's finals. "It was definitely harder than last year."
Even some of the most accomplished spellers said they missed a few of the vocabulary words, but they were still reasonably confident they'd get through to the finals.
"It was fine, actually. I didn't expect it to be fine," said 13-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, who finished seventh last year. "I think at worst I missed five."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
