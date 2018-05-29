MANCELONA — Authorities are searching for a man they suspect was involved in a domestic assault Tuesday.
Antrim County sheriff’s deputies teamed up with Michigan State Police troopers, Bellaire and Mancelona Police officers and Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel to search for Devon Lee Solgot.
Solgot, 23, is a suspect in a domestic assault that occurred Tuesday near Mancelona Road east of Mancelona. Residents should call 911 and avoid confronting Solgot if spotted.
Authorities describe Solgot as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen shirtless with gray sweatpants.
Law enforcement officers continued the search Tuesday night. Anyone with any information regarding Solgot’s location should contact Antrim County dispatchers at 231-533-8627 ext. 0.
