ACME — Contractors repaired a cracked sewer main that recently leaked sewage into a swamp connected to East Grand Traverse Bay.
John Divozzo, Grand Traverse County director of public works, said contractors were able to cut the pipe and install a repair sleeve Tuesday. The cracked pipe section had thinner walls than the pipe on either side of it, but still should have stood up to pressure in the line.
"I don't know if we've seen this before," he said. "It's probably about 15 years old, and right now we're looking up all the construction documents to see what they used and if it was pressure-tested and stuff like that."
The line, which serves Acme Township and eventually connects to Traverse City's wastewater treatment plant, is back in service, Divozzo said. A recent reconfiguration may have caused a pressure increase in the segment where the crack formed, but nothing beyond what the line should be able to handle.
Tests from Tuesday show E. coli levels in the creek that drains from the swamp into East Grand Traverse Bay have fallen, said Daniel Thorell, Grand Traverse County Health Department's environmental health director. They went from over 2,419 bacteria per 100 milliliters as of May 23 — off the charts for such a test — to 276 at one point and 90 at another by Tuesday.
That's below the 300 the state Department of Environmental Quality considers unsafe for swimming, Thorell said. He's lifted any health advisories from the creek. He likely wouldn't place another unless E. coli levels topped 1,000, the state's cutoff for partial body contact, since the creek isn't a swimming area but could be waded or fished.
Thorell doesn't anticipate doing any more testing, he said.
"More or less, the testing that we did yesterday was to confirm what we believed, that everything had kind of cleared out from the sewage spill, and I'm confident saying that is the case," he said.
Thorell originally enacted health advisories urging against any contact with East Grand Traverse Bay within 1,500 feet of 4630 US 31 N., where the creek enters the bay, the creek itself and the swamp near Five Mile and Holiday roads.
That swamp is where the sewer main broke and spilled on May 22 — initial estimates put the amount at more than 8,300 gallons, but Divozzo said the size of the crack suggests it was probably less.
Subsequent testing showed the bay had E. coli levels safe for swimming, although the creek drains in an area where swimming would be difficult, Thorell said previously.
DEQ employees responded to the spill as well as county employees and officials. Jacob Riley, an environmental quality analyst with the DEQ, said the state agency has largely wrapped up. Department engineers ensured the repair was done correctly, and Riley contacted Thorell to follow up on E. coli levels in affected surface waters.
The DEQ has yet to decide if any enforcement action is needed, Riley said.
Divozzo said he figures the repair cost $1,000 to $2,500 — he's waiting for the final bill.
Acme Township owns the pipe and the Department of Public Works operates it, township Supervisor Jay Zollinger said previously.
Zollinger, who also serves on the county Department of Public Works board, said the department will pay the repair bill upfront. It'll then charge the township at month's end as part of the line's operating expenses, which the township pays from sewer bill revenues.
"It's not unusual over the lifetime to have something once in a while in a pipe," he said. "Do we want it? Heck, we never want that. It's like having a leaky gas line on your car."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.