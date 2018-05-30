KEWADIN — It started out as a simple request. It turned into something much more than a nursery.
A customer once told Pine Hill Nursery co-owner Ralph Naples that there just wasn’t enough time to explore the massive greenhouses and sprawling grounds. Not without some nourishment.
That’s how the Garden Café was born.
“People began saying, ‘Gosh, we could stay longer if only you had something to eat.’” Ralph Naples recalled. “So we started out with coffee, muffins and healthy snacks. Then we added sandwiches. We actually bought some things from another baker business in Elk Rapids. Then we started making our own.”
Led by chef Natalie Williams, the Garden Café is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday through Sunday. Dinner hours will begin on May 31.
“Our chef is incredible,” Ralph Naples said. “For Mother’s Day she had an amazing menu. People thought it was just delicious. She also baked some things. She had a lavender, honey cheesecake that was just delicious. It was just packed on Mother’s Day.”
The majority of the food served in the café is sourced nearby.
“We have gardens that have all the natural foods that we use in there,” Ralph Naples said. “A lot of the soups and things that we make are all from the gardens. The lettuce is, the spinach is, the microgreens are all from our gardens. We grow our own tomatoes and peppers and different things we put on pizza.
“We try to be as organic as possible. We have a limited menu, but it’s all delicious.”
A kitchen garden in one corner of the property has all kinds of vegetables poking through the dirt.
“You can’t get much fresher than going from here to there,” Naples said, motioning toward the cafe several dozen feet away.
Like Pine Hill Nursery itself, the Garden Café has changed since its debut.
“We’ve had the cafe for about 10 years, but it’s evolved,” Naples said. “We began evenings about four years ago and just started out Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Now it’s Tuesday through Saturday. and three nights a week we have light music.”
The music schedule begins on May 31 and runs through Labor Day. Robin Lee Berry and Glenn Wolff play on Thursday nights, Peter Tolias and Laurie Sears take the stage on Fridays. Saturday nights belong to Jim Crockett and Friends.
Pine Hill Nursery has an extensive schedule for 2018 featuring classes and special events.
“Every year we sort of added something new,” co-owner Sandy Naples said. “By trying to stay new and fresh, we like to change things up.”
