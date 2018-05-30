TRAVERSE CITY — Mt. Pleasant-based Merchandise Outlet soon will open its 10th store, at 1127 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City.
“We’re traditionally in small towns where people don’t have access to larger chains,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Schuette. “What we really look for are communities that make sense.”
Traverse City makes sense as a new market for the chain, he said.
“We’re trying to get done by Cherry Festival, at the latest by the Fourth of July,” Schuette said. “We’re burning the midnight oil.”
The new store will employ six to eight people. It will be in the same building as the Save-A-Lot grocery store on Garfield Ave.
Merchandise Outlet specializes in selling a variety of goods that it buys in closeouts or liquidations from major big box retailers. Stock runs the gamut from clothing and housewares to tools, electronics and cosmetics.
More information is available at merchandiseoutlet.com.
“Our following is quite loyal,” said Schuette, because the chain’s shopping experience is full of surprises. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
“The majority of items we buy from Amazon liquidation,” he said. “We’re a blend of T.J. Maxx and a dollar store.”
The chain’s other stores are in Cadillac, Gaylord, Gladwin, Harrison, Houghton Lake, Lewiston, Mancelona and Midland. It has more than 100 total employees. Merchandise Outlet is owned by Schuette, his parents and one other person. The company launched in 1984 in Mt. Pleasant.
“We’re continuing to grow each year,” said Schuette. “Retail is a tough business as far as margins go. The liquidation business is way bigger than most people think.”
Merchandise Outlet also operates an online store, which compares in sales volume to one of its brick-and-mortar stores, Schuette said.
