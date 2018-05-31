TRAVERSE CITY — International automotive supplier Faurecia is the latest to invest in Traverse City company Promethient.
According to Automotive News, the Nanterre, France-based Faurecia is one of the top 10 largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) suppliers in the world. According to a Promethient release, Faurecia has annual revenues of around $20 billion.
As a result of the partnership with Promethient, Faurecia Vice President for Strategy and Innovation Nik Endrud will join Promethient's board of directors.
Earlier this year, the Traverse City start-up company Promethient introduced its Thermavance brand, which uses a carbon-based, flexible material called graphene to deliver what it calls "Human Scaled Climate Control."
The patent-pending technology from Promethient founder and Chief Technology Officer Chuck Cauchy heats and cools through conduction. Graphene is coupled with an electrically-powered thermoelectric heat pump to deliver heating and cooling more efficiently.
According to the Faurecia website, the company's investment in Promethient "accelerates the development of thermal comfort technologies for the cockpit of the future."
Faurecia is the latest company to partner with Promethient. Promethient received a $500,000 investment from Traverse City-based Boomerang Catapult, LLC in the summer of 2017.
In December of 2017, both the Northern Michigan Angels and Oakland University Chief Operating Officer Scott Kunselman also invested in Promethient. A former executive vice president of engineering and purchasing at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Kunselman was appointed to the board of directors at Promethient.
In a release, Promethient Chief Executive Officer Bill Myers said the company is "delighted to receive votes of confidence" from Faurecia and Kunselman, in addition to being "appreciative of the early support" of both Boomerang Catapult and the Northern Michigan Angels.
