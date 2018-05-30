EMPIRE — Community centerpiece Deerings Market, 10233 W. Front St., is closed.
No one answered the business phone last week.
Realtor Laura Sielaff, of Century 21 Sleeping Bear Realty, confirmed that the longtime fixture of the lakeside village’s business community has ceased operation.
“The store is actually closed,” Sielaff said.
Longtime owners Phil Deering and Sue Carpenter could not be reached for comment.
Sielaff said the grocery and garden store had been listed for sale most of the winter. The listing late last week showed an asking price of $375,000. It stated the building offered 7,000 square feet of space and the lot is zoned commercial/residential. It also stated the equipment and liquor licenses are not included in the price, but are available for an additional $90,000.
The owners are ready to retire, according to the real estate listing.
