Dan Nielsen: Council update, cherry numbers, apple retaliation

Spring is an exciting season for northwest Lower Michigan farmers.
This year may be even more exciting than usual. All kinds of changes are possible in the wine, beer, cherry and apple industries.
Alcohol
It’s no secret that hops farms have been popping up across the region at an astounding rate. Growth in hops farming was driven by demand created by craft brewing. Michigan’s distilled spirits industry has grown immensely in parallel with acceleration of the state’s winery community.
Lansing last week recognized that beer and spirits could benefit from state-backed marketing efforts. A pair of bills signed by Gov. Rick Snyder changed the name of the Michigan Grape and Wine Industry Council to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, effective Oct. 1.
The new law also expands the council to include Michigan wine, beer, hard cider and spirits.
The Craft Beverage Council will award grants for research into winemaking, hops, barley, beer and spirits; conduct market surveys and analysis; and offer other programs that encourage the agricultural elements related to Michigan’s craft beverage industries. The Council’s activities are funded exclusively by non-retail, non-wholesale liquor license fees.
The legislation recognizes that craft beer and craft distilled spirits have joined wine as important components of Michigan’s economy of potent potables.
Wine hasn’t lost any of its economic value, in fact is still growing rapidly. The council’s name change and expanded mission just recognizes that beer, cider and spirits have joined wine on the regional stage as headliner acts. Each type of alcoholic beverage has attracted both a customer base and plenty of entrepreneurs willing to devote their energies to creating and marketing Made in Michigan products.
Apples
Modern apple orchards don’t look the same as they used to. New ideas have transformed how some are farmers are producing fruit. New high-density orchards feature spindly tree trunks with branches trained to conform to trellises. Such orchards bear little resemblance to picturesque mature orchards. But they can produce more volume and more consistent fruit. High production is essential for today’s farmers.
Efficiency is particularly important in these interesting political times.
A recent move by the U.S. government imposed an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel flanges from India, according to a report on FreshPlaza.com, an agriculture news website, because the U.S. found that India’s government provided a subsidy to the exporter. India retaliated by threatening to charge tariffs on a list of items imported from the U.S.
Among those items are fresh apples, on which India proposes to charge a 30 percent retaliatory duty, the FreshPlaza article stated. India already charges a 50 percent duty on apples. So if the measure is actually put into place — scheduled no later than June 21 — U.S. apples would be subject to a total tariff of 80 percent.
FreshPlaza quoted an official from IG International, which imports 7 million cartons of U.S. apples each year. The official said the tariff could cut the company’s imports by half, because residents of India, rather than paying a higher price for apples, would substitute something else in their diets.
I’m not sure how many Michigan apples, if any, are exported to India. But if 3½ million cartons of apples are diverted from India to the domestic U.S. market, the law of supply and demand suggests that prices for all apples could dip.
Cherries
The National Cherry Festival is just a few weeks away. The sweet cherry, because it is traditionally consumed fresh, takes center stage at the annual celebration.
Michigan farmers harvested 18,760 tons of sweet cherries in 2017, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Statistics Service. That number translates into 37.52 million pounds. Michigan farmers harvested 164.5 million pounds of tart cherries in 2017, according to the USDA. Tart cherries are big business.
Because tart cherries typically are eaten, not fresh, but as part of something — pie, cake, energy bar or jam — the fruit mostly is frozen or dried and therefore has a long shelf life.
Fruit processors like Frankfort-based Graceland Fruit are expanding, at least in part, because today’s consumers seek food that is both healthy and handy. Dried fruit like cherries (or apples) are a popular component of convenient packaged snacks because they offer the cachet of “fresh” fruit in a durable package.
The U.S. consumer seems to increasingly desire fresh, healthy, local food. But Americans are accustomed to convenience. Many seem happy with the compromise provided by Michigan-grown fruit dried and packaged with a few additives as possible.
