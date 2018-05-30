NMCAA offers credit security tips
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will offer two sessions on how to avoid becoming the victim of credit fraud and how to tell if you already have been victimized.
Carol Cenci of NMCAA will talk about the problem at two locations of the Senior Center Network: on June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Golden Fellowship Hall in Interlochen, 9700 Riley Road; and on June 20, at 12:30 p.m. in Kingsley, 115 E. Blair Street.
Cenci will discuss what “credit” is and how to determine if one has been a victim of credit fraud. She also will share tips about self-protection.
The session titled Tips on Securing Your Credit is free, but advance registration is required by the Thursday prior to the presentation at each location.
For more information or to register, email dmikowski@grandtraverse.org or call the new program registration number at (231) 922-2080.
Rental property owners to meet
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association, a non-profit organization created to assist landlords and real estate investors, will be meet June 4, at The Traverse City Elk’s Lodge.
Participants are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. to order dinner. Officer Taylor Comiskey of the Traverse City Police Department is guest speaker.
All members and interested parties are welcome.
For more information, email Kathy at gkroush48@outlook.com.
Skilled trades program starts
HONOR — The Advocates for Benzie County will launch its first educational training program intended to increase the number of workers in the construction trades.
Registration for the S.T.A.R.T. program (Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training) will begin June 1.
Registration also will be available at the orientation on June 7 at 10 a.m. at Platte River Community Center (the old Platte River Elementary School) in Honor.
Tools and equipment will be provided, with assistance for qualifying students in purchasing safety equipment.
A stipend for bus transportation is also possible.
Participants must be at least 18 years old. The S.T.A.R.T. program is designed for those who demonstrate a keen interest and ability in the building trades, who want to improve their standard of living, who will participate eight hours a day for the eight weeks of the program, and who want to live in Benzie County.
The program begins near the end of June and will be held at the Platte River Community Center. Registration is required for the June 7 orientation.
You may register at the orientation or by emailing Mary Link, mlink@advocatesforbenziecounty.org, for an application.
The program is being carried out in partnership with Michigan Works, local contractors and businesses, unions, the State of Michigan, Benzie County Department of Corrections, together with a possible agreement with the Benzie County Habitat for Humanity.
The program will emphasize basic tool use and safety of both hand and power tools, job safety, blueprint reading, construction techniques and methods, combined with hands on experience in constructing an affordable home.
Successful students will receive a nationally recognized pre-apprenticeship certificate of completion.
Students may have an opportunity for gainful employment to further their career pathway.
Grow Benzie Market re-opening
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie will kick off its ninth year by hosting a June 4, farmers market. The Grow Benzie Monday Farmers Market will take place each Monday from June 4 until Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grow Benzie, 5885 Frankfort Highway (M-115).
Every market Monday will include a one-time workshop, such as Asparagus Pickling, Herbs for Health, Strawberry Jam-Making, and more. The June 4 market will feature horse-drawn carriage rides and an introduction to permaculture gardening workshop with Chad Van Tol, of Cold Creek Permaculture.
Visitors to the farmers market will have access to a quarter mile loop around the 4-acre property with educational and way finding signage to promote beekeeping, monarch way station, compost bins, herb and medicine gardens, hops poles, mushroom logs, and rain barrels. The property also features a mini golf course with raised food beds as obstacles and natural ground cover for the putting greens.
During the market hours, the MIFibershed will be open, Grow Benzie’s incubator farmer will be available for questions, and the event center and incubator kitchen will be available for tours.
2018 will be the second year of the Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program, which provides local qualified people culinary and nutrition classes and food vouchers for the Grow Benzie farmers market. This program is offered through a grant to Grow Benzie and Munson Healthcare by the Traverse City Rotary Charities. The classes will take place every Monday during the market at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The public is welcome to these free classes.
Grow Benzie is a non-profit organization focused on connecting people to healthful foods, jobs, life skills and each other through year round programs and events on its 4-acre campus. Facilities include an event center, commercial kitchen, greenhouses, community gardens and sewing studio. To learn more about Grow Benzie’s rental opportunities and event schedule, or to take a virtual tour, visit GrowBenzie.org.
