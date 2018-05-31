Grand Traverse Saddlery to close
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse Saddlery soon will close, according to a Tuesday post on the store's Instagram page. The business, at 4144 M-72 in Williamsburg, was launched in 2014 by Charlene Kolodziej and Marley Martin.
The business offered a comprehensive line of horse and tack clothing and supplies in a woodsy, log cabin-style outlet.
A voicemail left at the business' phone number requesting more information was not returned during business hours Wednesday.
Starting a business workshop slated
CADILLAC — A free Starting a Business workshop will be held June 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Room 207 at Baker College in Cadillac.
Joni Krolczak, a Michigan Small Business Development Center certified small business consultant, is the speaker for the workshop. The session is designed for those in the beginning stages of business development, those in need of accessing capital or considering self-employment.
Networks Northwest, Venture North and Baker College of Cadillac are sponsoring the workshop. For more information or to register, call (231) 929-5060.
Kick-Off to Summer in East Jordan
EAST JORDAN — Businesses in East Jordan will showcase their products and services at a Kick-Off to Summer Open House on June 7 from 5-7 p.m.
The winner of a Find the Hidden Swan Scavenger Hunt will receive $100 in East Jordan Chamber Checks. More information is available from the East Jordan Chamber of Commerce at (231) 536-7351 or at www.ejchamber.org.
