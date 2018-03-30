— Grand Traverse County Road Commission, 1881 LaFranier Rd., Garfield Township, alteration, $18,000
— B&R Development, 3402 E. Colonial Drive, Garfield Township, new single-family home, $120,000
— B&R Development, 3379 E. Colonial Drive, Garfield Township, new single-family home, $120,000
— Associates in Dermatology, 3643 W. Front St., Garfield Township, alteration, $375,000
— Meadow Lanes Mobile Home Park, 4152 Dandelion Drive, Lot 242, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
— Meadow Lanes Mobile Home Park, 4199 Lady Slipper Lane, Lot 227, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
— Sun Secured Financing LLC, 1585 Ray Blvd., Garfield Township, commercial addition/alteration, $205,000
— Barry S. and Leanne Gorbutt, 990 Garfield Woods Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $17,640
— ADI Real Estate Holdings LLC, 280 Hughes Drive, Garfield Township, new construction/addition building and truck wash, $155,000
— Al and Joan Bonney, 206 W. Eighth St., Traverse City, residential addition, $203,691
— John Cook, 1628 E. Front St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $40,000
— Art Schneider, 10355 E. M-72, Whitewater Township, miscellaneous, $8,000
— Susan Wieler, 4432 North Spider Lake Rd., East Bay Township, residential addition, $75,000
— Don and Cindy Bennett, 801 Seventh St., Traverse City, residential addition, $35,302
— Erroll Imre, 6874 Brandow Woods Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $160,247
— Saba Hubbell, 1974 N. South Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish residence, cost not listed
— Aker Properties, LLC, 488 W. Commerce Drive, Blair Township, new commercial, factory building and storage building, $1,585,633
— Don and Karen Glenn, 9792 Bluff Trail, Whitewater Township, new residence, $209,971
— Frank Clouse, 6251 Jeffrey Place, Green Lake Township, new residence, $174,857
— Lawrence and Nancy Jacobs, 4700 Albert Courtade Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $177,695
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.