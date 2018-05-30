Blain's Farm & Fleet coming to town

TRAVERSE CITY — Blain's Farm & Fleet plans to hire about 100 employees when it opens a 100,000-square-foot store in the spring of 2019 on the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and Rennie School Road, near Wuerfel Park.
"We had been entertaining (the idea of expanding into) Michigan for years," said Jane Blain Gilbertson, president and CEO.
The Traverse City store will be the company's third location in Michigan — and the first in the state to feature new construction. A Blain's in Jackson occupies a 120,000-square-foot former Kmart store. A Blain's in Portage is in a 109,000-square-foot former Menard's.
"We do look to see if there are dark buildings" in communities, Gilbertson said.
But the company didn't come across a structure in the Traverse City area that was suitable for a Blain's, she said. The company seeks store sites that are close to population centers, but not right in the middle of them, because many of their customers pull trailers to tranport their purchases. That's why the Traverse City store ended up near Chum's Corner.
"Rural residents can be frustrated by traffic," said Gilbertson. "Being just a little bit south of all that felt good."
She said rural customers who live south of Traverse City will pass by the location on their way to and from town, or could avoid downtown traffic altogether. Gilbertson said Blain's management considered the addition of a new stoplight on U.S. 31 at Rennie School Road an essential for the comfort and safety of the store's customers. Local government units agreed and a new stoplight will be installed, said Gilbertson.
"Not all communities are that welcoming and helpful," she said.
Kevin Endres, owner and associate broker at Three West Realty, functioned as a local contact point for the Blain's company.
"I worked with Blaine's to secure their site plan and special use permit from Blair Township," Endres said. "It's a pretty substantial land sale."
The Blain's site is less than a mile north of an existing Tractor Supply Co. store. Gilbertson said it's not unusual for stores in the farm-and-fleet retail sector to locate near each other.
"We don't seek them out, but we do bump against them in many markets," she said of Tractor Supply. "I don't know what their thinking is, but maybe they consider some of the same factors we do."
Blain's Farm & Fleet's typical customers are "rural traditionalists," Gilbertson said, people who are connected to the land.
"Folks that live in Michigan tend to love the outdoor lifestyle," she said. "And, frankly, we do snow pretty well. All things seasonal: cars, roof rakes. That's kind of one of our fortes."
Michigan already was the company's No. 5 state for e-commerce sales. "So you were already doing business with us" even before Blain's opened brick-and-mortar stores in the state, said Gilbertson.
The Portage and Jackson stores tap into large customer markets. Traverse City long has been on Gilbertson's radar.
"Our oldest daughters went to Interlochen for two summers," she said. "We'd always extend our stay. There's just something about the people ... they're friendly. We thought they would 'get' us."
That proved true from company representatives' first meeting with local governmental officials, some of whom were familiar with the Blain's name.
"It was very reassuring," said Gilbertson.
The Traverse City store has a smaller footprint than many existing Blain's locations, Gilbertson said, because a constantly improving supply chain allows individual stores to carry less inventory.
"Each time we build a new store, we've been able to make them smaller," she said. "This is a new prototype."
The Traverse City location will feature a drive-up service that will allow customers to pick up about 40 different bagged products — including dog food, bird seed, potting soil and sidewalk salt — without entering the building.
Gilbertson said Blain's is "a modern general store" that sells lawn and garden, apparel, automotive and agricultural products, housewares, hand tools, power tools, generators and pet supplies.
"Denim is very important to us," she said.
Blain’s employs more than 4,000 people in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and now Michigan. It does e-commerce business at FarmandFleet.com.
