Torn ACL sparked Villanova's offensive revolution

SAN ANTONIO — Some of the world’s best inventions were discovered by accident — penicillin, the pacemaker and, of course, potato chips. For Villanova coach Jay Wright, the innovation behind his record-breaking offense was no different.
In 2005, Villanova was playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when forward Curtis Sumpter tore his ACL. The Wildcats were running a typical college basketball system, with two forwards and three guards. But with one forward down, the coach faced a dilemma.
“We had a 6-(foot)-9 freshman center we were going to start,” Wright said. “Or we had Kyle Lowry, a 6-foot freshman daredevil. This poor 6-9 freshman is going to get killed, and Kyle at least will go in there and battle, and we’ll just spread them out.”
The Wildcats decided on the daredevil. Though it had never been done before, Wright rolled out four guards and one big man. The undermanned Nova team came within one point of knocking off eventual 2005 NCAA champ North Carolina, a team that boasted half-a-dozen first-round picks.
The game was lost. But Wright found something that worked, the precursor to what would eventually be known as the four-out, one-in system. The next year, Sumpter tore his ACL again. After tinkering with the new idea in 2005, Wright went all-in the following season.
Now, more than a decade later, Wright is heralded as one of college basketball’s best offensive innovators. He’s led the Wildcats back to the Final Four for the third time since 2009, where they’ll meet Kansas on Saturday.
While the Wildcats’ defense may be underrated, that’s only because the offense overshadows it. Nova ranks first nationally in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.27 points per possession. The beauty of Wright’s system is it’s filled the court with shooters. The Wildcats enter the game with an NCAA-best 436 made 3-pointers, just six away from tying VMI’s 2007 single-season record.
Wright’s offense is operated at a better rate than any other team in college basketball. But it’s far from the only offense that’s used the lessons of that 2005 season. This year, Purdue ran a similar four-out, one-in system that focused on center Isaac Haas, surrounded by four shooters. On the other side of the bracket, Loyola-Chicago also runs a four-out, one-in system with center Cameron Krutwig orbited by guards.
What started as a mistake has become mainstream.
“In my generation, Coach Jay Wright’s changed basketball,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said last weekend before his matchup with the Wildcats. “He’s the one that kind of invented small ball, where your four man can shoot 3s. They always have four guys on the floor that shoot. I mean, this is the way that our teams try to play.”
The Wildcats will meet a team that challenges opponents in some of the same ways.
Until two years ago, Kansas was somewhat reluctant to join the small-ball revolution. Historically, coach Bill Self stuck with two bigs and three guards. However, even he has changed that approach of late, mostly because of the same reason Wright went to the small-ball lineup in the first place.
“Desperation,” Self said.
“You’ve got to coach to your personnel and coach to your roster,” he continued. “With our situation, the only chance that we felt and certainly the best chance for us to have a good year would be to get guards to be tough enough to defend a big. And if you can do that, you can stretch and play around one guy that can score, that’s usually harder to guard.”
Self said he always felt the hardest lineups to defend are the ones that have a four who can shoot. His lineup certainly features that with Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, a 6-8 senior who leads the Jayhawks with a 44.7 3-point shooting percentage. His contributions, along with Devonte Graham (40.3 percent) and Malik Newman (41.5 percent), have made the Jayhawks the fifth-most efficient offense in basketball.
While they haven’t hit as many 3s as Villanova, they actually shoot better (40.3 percent) from the perimeter than the Wildcats (40). It sets the stage for a 3-point showdown in the semifinals.
As college basketball continues to evolve, what started out of necessity doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
“The lack of physicality is making that the evolution of the game — skill, perimeter shooting,” Wright said. “This is going to continue to be a big part of the game. In college, we all look and see who gets to the Final Four and what they’re doing. And a lot of us emulate that.”
