In a year easy to lose faith, along came Sister Jean

SAN ANTONIO — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt rolled her wheelchair to the microphone Friday to find a Final Four interview room overflowing with reporters.
Camera crews jockeyed for position along the walls. Every seat was filled. Some reporters sat cross-legged on the floor. Some knelt. Everyone wanted a look at the face of the NCAA Tournament.
“It looked like Tom Brady at the Super Bowl,” Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said.
This year’s Final Four features no shortage of star power. There’s Kansas coach Bill Self, one of the top-five paid coaches in college basketball. There’s Michigan center Moritz Wagner, a German-engineered mismatch who is one of the most unique players in college basketball. There’s Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson, the AP Men’s College Player of the Year.
Yet, the darling of the Big Dance?
Sister Jean, the adorable 98-year-old nun who serves as the Ramblers’ team chaplain. Her story has grown exponentially with each of the No. 11 seed’s unexpected wins. Last week, a reporter called Sister Jean a national sensation. Sister Jean politely corrected the reporter. It’s international at this point.
“I never imagined two or three (reporters), let along this large group,” Sister Jean said. “Everything just seemed to mushroom, and I could never tell you how it happened.”
Look around San Antonio and Sister Jean is everywhere. She’s on socks. She’s on t-shirts. She has her own bobble head. She is, without question, the story of the tournament.
But here’s the thing: she’s also so much more than that.
To appreciate Sister Jean, consider where the college basketball world was when the season started. An FBI probe into recruiting corruption has lingered over this season. A Yahoo! Sports report cited a source that said, “Hall of Fame coaches should be scared. Lottery picks will be ineligible.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter put it well before the season when he compared the FBI case to steroids in baseball. Every slugger over the last decade has carried a question mark next to his name. Even if a hitter is clean, if he’s pounding that many home runs, he’s got to be cheating, right? The same thing has happened with college basketball. Sure a coach may have a sparkling reputation, but if he’s landing that many five-star recruits, he can’t possibly be clean, can he?
No one knows.
This uncertainty has turned even the most optimistic supporter into a Doubting Thomas, the skeptical apostle of Jesus who declared, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”
But in a year when it would be easy to lose faith in college basketball, along came Sister Jean.
With her warm smile and vibrant personality, she is a bright beacon of hope in a season tainted by the dark cloud of uncertainty looming overhead.
Her Loyola team is not made up of five-star prospects. It does not have an expensive coach. It does not have lavish facilities. Instead, Loyola just plays basketball and wins. And Sister Jean? She’s the face of it, the embodiment of everything that is right and pure about this sport.
Take an example from Clayton Custer, the Ramblers’ leading scorer. The first game of his redshirt season, Custer was about to jog onto the court when someone stopped him.
“I didn’t know we were supposed to say a prayer with Sister Jean,” Custer said. “Her prayer is a little bit different than everyone else’s prayers. She would pray and then start giving us a scouting report in the middle of it, telling us their three best players and what to look out for.”
Adorable, right? Well, Sister Jean has a better one about Custer.
“When they made the Sweet 16, he gave me a nice, sweaty hug and said, ‘Sister Jean, we broke your bracket,’” Sister Jean said. “And I said, ‘Go ahead and break it a little more.’”
It seems everyone on the team has a story like that. After each game, Sister Jean sends each player an email to lift their spirits. Those bobblehead dolls have skyrocketed to more than $300 on eBay.
Even Michigan coach John Beilein is in on the hype.
“I have heard from many religious fans that I personally know that tell me their prayers are doing everything they can to counter Sister Jean,” Beilein said. “And I had a priest, not even at my own parish, stop mass at the end on Tuesday and say, ‘They have Sister Jean. You have everybody here praying for you.’”
Throughout Sister Jean’s press conference, she was asked if she prays for the opponent, what it takes for an average person to have their prayers heard, what advice she’d give to Michigan players.
Then, someone asked the most pointed question of all: Is God a basketball fan?
“He probably is, and he’s probably a basketball fan more of the NCAA than the NBA,” Sister Jean said. “I say that because these young people are playing with their hearts and not for any financial assistance.”
At least some of them are, Sister Jean. At least some of them are.
