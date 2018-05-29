Jack Rinehart, an alto saxophone student at Kingsley High School, was recently named a Michigan Youth Arts Distinguished Scholar and invited to participate in the 56th annual Michigan Youth Arts Festival, which occurred May 10-12 at Western Michigan University.
TBA Career-Tech Center students Kayle Tue, a junior from TC Central High School; Rachel Van Thomme, a junior at Lake Leelanau St. Mary School; and Henry Brown, a junior from Elk Rapids High School, were chosen for the Law Enforcement Career Academy in July. These students were selected based on interest in the field, academic record, discipline and fitness. The weeklong program is sponsored by the Michigan State Police and Kiwanis Club.
Denielle Bohland, of Interlochen, made the spring 2018 president’s list at Graceland University in Iowa. Bohland earned a 4.0 GPA.
Nathan Ginter, an Interlochen Arts Academy student from Kalamazoo, was recently named a 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholar. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 161 high school seniors for their academic achievements.
The following TBAISD students recently received the 2018 Breaking Traditions Merit Award from the Michigan Department of Education Office of Career and Technical Education:
Natalie Hornacek, a student at Kingsley High School and the Career-Tech Center’s skilled trades program; Kallista Laven, senior at Grand Traverse Academy and the CTC agriscience and natural resources program; Konner Johnson, a Grand Traverse Academy and culinary arts student; and Carly Boerema, a home-schooled junior and student in the CTC drafting and design program.
Lauren Nordbeck, a Benzie Central High School student, is one of four in the state to receive the 2018 Breaking Traditions Excellence Award. Nordbeck participates in the CTC public safety/protective services program.
Benjamin Colburn, of Traverse City, recently made the spring 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Paige Hamel, a freshwater science major at NMC, recently received TBA Credit Union’s Study Abroad Scholarship. Hamel will use the $1,000 award to travel to Limon Province, Costa Rica, to work with the community and Earth University.
Brittany C. Cavallaro, of Interlochen, recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with her doctorate in philosophy.
Traverse City West Senior High and Traverse City Central High schools recently received College Success Awards from GreatSchools, a nonprofit that provides school information. The award recognizes facilities that ensure students prepare for, enroll in and succeed in college.
The schools also received high marks on the 2016-17 Michigan Department of Education School Index Score, which is based on graduation rate, state test performance and improvement within sub groups. Additionally, West Senior High earned a Silver Award from U.S. News and World Report, ranking second in the state.
Rachel Kreta, a Traverse City West Senior High School senior, was selected to hang her artwork in the Michigan Department of Education office in Lansing during the 2018-2019 school year.
